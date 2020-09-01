VMLY&R ups Myron King to organizational design and cultural integration role

The brief encompasses building agency programs to assure a more inclusive and supportive workplace for employees that will extend to client partners.

VMLY&R has promoted Myron King to the newly created role of chief integration officer to lead organizational design and cultural integration strategy for North American clients.

King will report to Jeff Geheb, the agency’s global chief experience officer, and sit on the WPP firm’s leadership team. 

A 15-year VML veteran, King was previously MD of the Kansas City headquartered agency’s advisory practice, leading digital transformation, working with clients including Bayer, Coca-Cola, Ford Motor Company and Sprint.

King’s role will be to better integrate the agency’s capabilities with clients. This will include promoting and hiring Black, indiginous, people of color (BIPOC) and developing business practices that support inclusion.

As agencies look inward and correct past assumptions about hiring and promoting people who break age-old stereotypes, King will also push VMLY&R as strategic partner in charge of an agency-wide transformation initiative, which will also be client-facing.

The aim is to combat systemic racism through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies that have measurable goals to spur lasting change for VMLY&R’s BIPOC employees.

King is a founding member of the agency’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, a mentor captain and an executive sponsor for BIPOC employee resource groups.

WPP merged digital and media network VML and creative agency Y&R in 2018 to create integrated firm VMLY&R under the leadership of VML global CEO Jon Cook.

