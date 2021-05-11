VMLY&R launches diversity consulting practice

VMLY&R has launched a consulting practice centered around diversity, equity and inclusion.

The practice, called Inclusion Experience is a strategic consultancy that works with clients to ensure equity and inclusion is at the heart of their internal and external communications.

The initiative was born organically from internal diversity efforts at the agency, Myron King, chief integration officer at VMLY&R said.

“The idea is that the progress that we're making internally becomes our case study for what we can do externally,” King said. “For our client partners, we're more than willing to share our own journey. In doing so, it's more about partnership than profit growth.”

The practice advises clients on issues spanning the development of a creative campaign, from images to cultivating a diverse talent pipeline. The group currently works with over 20 VMLY&R clients in the in the automotive, CPG, tech, nonprofit and healthcare sectors. King declined to name the clients.

“Each day, we're seeing more and more RFPs that demand [diversity and inclusion] values from agencies,” King said. “Diversity clearly isn't a moment; it's a business imperative, and at VMLY&R, it's a mandate.”

The practice emerges on the heels of a recent open conversation between VMLY&R CEO Jon Cook and executive creative director of experience design at VMLY&R Walter T. Geer, in which Cook expressed the agency, and parent company WPP, have more work to do.

WPP released its diversity data in April, which showed the holding company still has a long road ahead, with just 3.9% of leadership identifying as Black or African American.

The Inclusion Experience practice is part of a VMLY&R’s overall DE&I approach, which aims to ensure diversity and inclusion reaches all aspects of the agency and its work, King said.

“Our position is that if you have a better set of inputs, you'll make better decisions,” King said. “As long as you have more people at the table to get qualified input from, you have a higher propensity to get better output.”

Account leads who work on Inclusion Experience report to King, who was promoted to Chief Integration Officer of VMLY&R in July 2020. The practice is based in the U.S. and plans to extend it to the U.K. later this year.