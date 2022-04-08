VMLY&R Health names first chief executive

Claire Gillis (pictured) was previously chief executive of VMLY&Rx, the specialist healthcare comms network focused on pharma firms that accounted for about half of VMLY&R’s healthcare accounts. She is also a former CEO of WPP Health Practice.

In her new position as chief executive of VMLY&R Health, Gillis oversees every health client and specialist health comms team within the business. The global network has 14 offices in the US, Europe and Asia, including two in the UK.

VMLY&R Health has also made four promotions to new, senior roles: Jason Gloye, as co-lead for North America and chief client officer; Christianna Gorin, as fellow co-lead for North America and chief experience officer; Walt Geer, as chief experience design officer; and Olivia Collins, as managing director of global growth.

The appointments follow a period of growth at VMLY&R Health, which last year added health hubs focusing on prescription medicine, biotech, technology and AI, medical consulting, patient partnerships, consumer experience, and payer and access consulting. Revenue at VMLY&R Health grew 17 per cent in 2021, with growth of 21 per cent in North America.

PR is one of the specialisms offered at the healthcare business, which is part of the global ad agency VMLY&R. VMLY&R Health said it is experiencing more requests for PR services, which are increasingly being included in RFPs.

Jon Cook, global chief executive of VMLY&R, said: “While the importance of health as a core offering needs no explanation, it does need specialist and talented leaders who can bring this importance to life. Claire is one of those leaders. Claire’s impressive background has already enabled us to solidify our offering and establish health as one of the key drivers for our growth at VMLY&R. Her medical expertise is supported by a deep understanding of the geographic complexities of the health business landscape with hands-on experience in building health business across Europe, the US and China.

"I’m thrilled for all the new roles created alongside her promotion with Jason, Christianna, Walt, and Olivia. It’s a powerful team with unbounded passion for our health business.”

Gillis said: “Working in this industry gives you a unique opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives — and it’s a pleasure to be surrounded by people who feel the same way. This connected culture and our expanding team of talented leaders will help us to improve people’s lives and drive access to healthcare. The message is simple: whatever your specialism, whatever your goals, if you’re passionate about patients and want to make a difference, look no further — VMLY&R has got the future of healthcare covered.”

