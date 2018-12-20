VMLY&R earns $25M new business wins in first 90 days

VMLY&R has amassed more than $25M in new business wins in the first 90 days of consolidation.

The latest sees the shop become global agency of record for Thrivent Mutual Funds, an award-winning fund family of Thrivent Financial.

VMLY&R will develop and execute consumer and financial professional-focused campaigns and digital experiences. The team will focus on awareness, offers, lead generation and nurturing in addition to online engagement and touchpoints.

"We chose VMLY&R because of their growth mindset and deep commitment to building brands using creativity, data, and technology," said Troy Beaver, vice president at Thrivent Mutual Funds. "They’ve built an agency with the expertise to enable full-funnel customer experiences."

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Thrivent Mutual Funds was recognized as "Best Overall Small Fund Family" out of 30 Small Fund Families reviewed by the Thomson Reuters Lipper award -- three years running.

"We believe that individual investors and financial professionals are looking for trusted brands and that’s what we see in Thrivent Mutual Funds," said Jon Cook, global CEO, VMLY&R. "VMLY&R is looking forward to leveraging our approach to creating connected brands to help Thrivent Mutual Funds grow."

VMLY&R was awarded the business following a competitive pitch process which concluded in October. The agency and brand will begin working together immediately.