VMLY&R adds Nature's Bounty to growing client roster

VMLY&R has been named agency of record for Nature’s Bounty and Sundown Naturals as it continues its impressive run of new business wins.

The WPP shop has been tasked with developing and executing comprehensive communications strategies for the brands in the U.S. market as they look to capitalize on rising consumer interest in health and wellness -- an industry that has seen major accelerated growth in recent years.

"A healthy lifestyle continues to be a key priority for consumers, and our trusted brands are supporting them on their paths to wellness," said Don Kerrigan, president, North America, The Nature's Bounty Co.

"VMLY&R demonstrated a deep understanding of this evolving industry and an expertise in building world class brands. We are look forward to working together as we continue in our next stage of growth."

The Nature’s Bounty Co. is a leading manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports and active nutrition, and ethical beauty products. Its flagship brand, Nature’s Bounty, ranks among the top vitamin brands in the world.

Late last year, Campaign US reported VMLY&R had amassed more than $25M in new business wins in the first 90 days of consolidation.