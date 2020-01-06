Vital Farms gives you a peek into where your food is really coming from

Vital Farms has teamed up with Preacher to make sure you know exactly where your eggs are coming from.

As sustainability and ethical farming become more of a driving force for consumers, Vital Farms is introducing another factor- traceability.

Consumers will be able to pick up a carton of Vital Farms eggs, enter the farm name on Vital Farm’s website, and access a 360° view of the exact farm those eggs came from.

Its latest national campaign features in-store ads, a long-form film and a series of shorter spots showcasing the 360° view program.

The campaign will launch across digital, social, mobile and connected TV.

"We want everyone to enjoy seeing hens doing what they do best – roaming the pasture, foraging for insects, sampling seasonal grasses and maybe relaxing in the shade," said Becca Simmonds, Associate Brand Manager and traceability project lead for Vital Farms.

The program comes as consumers become increasingly wary about where their food comes from, and food labelling becomes increasingly obtuse- so Vital Farm’s solution was to simply show people what happy chickens look like.

"Each partner farm is unique, but they all offer abundant outdoor space that meets our leading standards for the hens, all-year-round," Simmonds added.

Vital Farms, which was established in 2007 partners with roughly 200 small family farms focused on animal welfare.