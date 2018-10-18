Visually-impaired director elevates Tommy Hilfiger's new line

Something as simple as getting dressed can be a challenge for the one in five Americans living with a disability.

Tommy Hilfiger has delivered a solution with "Adaptive" -- an inclusive collection for men, women and children that’s designed to make dressing easier.

The clothing brand worked with Possible and visually-impaired director James Rath to launch a new digital campaign that brings accessibility to the forefront.

"We all knew we weren’t just making advertising -- we were changing the way we approached a fashion campaign every step of the way," Danielle Trivisonno-Hawley, Possible CCO of the Americas.

"Tommy Adaptive’s spirit of democracy and innovation allowed us to approach every aspect of the marketing with inclusion at the core -- from designing the clothes themselves, to casting the talent, the director and the crew, and even how the audience could shop for the clothes. Perhaps more important than what we were making on set was how we were making it."

The campaign, called "Independence," celebrates the limitless passion of people living with disabilities. The 15, 30 and 60-second spots showcase the Tommy Hilfiger’s Adaptive line -- clothing with a unique design to make dressing easier.