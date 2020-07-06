Visit California sends loving 'texts' to consumers in new campaign

California is in the first phase of its recovery campaign – and even though some reopening plans have been pushed back due to recent rising cases of coronavirus – the state is still slowly waking up.

To showcase the phased reopening, Visit California and independent agency Mering launched "See You Soon," a campaign that brings the state to life and has California "text" messages to consumers about how much it missed them during the quarantine. Mering, which has worked with Visit California since 1998, created 12 social videos – one for each region of the state.

"During this challenging time, like so many destinations, California has longed for the return of travelers," said Mark Taylor, CCO of Mering. "As Visit California moves into its recovery marketing, it was imperative that we moved quickly and nimbly to develop relatable messaging for consumers who want to pack their bags, get on the road, and responsibly enjoy the beauty of California this summer."

Mering created the videos using in-house production resources and stock footage that highlight the beauty of California’s beaches, lakes, forests, cities and more.