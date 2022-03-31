Visible encourages transgender people to say #WeAreVisible on March 31

Visible, the low-cost carrier owned by Verizon, is championing International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 with an influencer-led campaign called #WeAreVisible.

To help create awareness for Trans Day of Visibility, Visible is partnering with five influential voices in the Trans community — Tommy Dorfman, Matt Bernstein, Emira D’Spain, Schuyler Bailar, and Justin Baldoni. Each will share live, virtual conversations through their respective Instagram channels on March 31.

“We’ve built networks full of diverse voices from a ton of different walks of life,” said Cheryl Gresham, chief marketing officer at Visible. “It’s been important to us to shine a light on people, causes, and stories that may be underrepresented, and to support them.”

She added that this day is important for not only transgender people, but also anyone looking to create a spirit of inclusion around the world.

“It was important to us to partner with Trans people to hear what Trans Day of Visibility means to them, and their personal journey with being visible as a Trans person in 2022,” said Gresham. “Part of our mission is to be ‘audaciously inclusive’ — it’s literally in our DNA.”

In addition to the Instagram outreach and the campaign’s focus on Trans education, Visible is contributing to the It Gets Better project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth in their journey of self-actualization.

Gresham told Campaign US that the work It Gets Better does on four continents and in six languages spoke to Visible as a brand. “We’re honored to support their work during the Trans Day of Visibility but also on a larger scale, all year ‘round.”

To follow Visible’s outreach on March 31, follow each influencer on their Instagram channels for a live, interactive discussion on inclusion: @mattxiv, @tommy.dorfman, @xoxoemira, @pinkmantaray, @justinbaldoni; Visible’s channel at @visiblemobile; and It Gets Better at @itgetsbetter.

Visible encourages supporters to speak on social media and share these conversations using the hashtag #WeAreVisible.