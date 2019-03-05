Visa kicks off entrepreneur contest for International Women's Day

Visa is giving female entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their problem-solving skills when it comes to fintech and social impact challenges in a new global competition.

The Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition, launched for International Women’s Day, invites businesswomen from around the world to compete for a chance to win $100,000 in two challenges. The program will wrap with a finals event during the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

"More than 163 million women around the world have started their own business in the last five years, accounting for up to 37% of the workforce. Women entrepreneurship is on the rise and Visa is committed to inspiring more women to break through barriers through platforms like the Visa Everywhere Initiative," said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communication officer at Visa, in a statement.

The Visa Everywhere Initiative, which has been around since 2015, has been active in 75 countries and has provided more than 70 promising startups with monetary rewards and mentorship.

To promote the program, Visa is launching a global marketing campaign dubbed "Together as One," featuring eight former VEI female winners and finalists.