Virtue wins Cholula Hot Sauce and flies out gate with new Tacothon campaign

Cholula Food Company has chosen Virtue as its lead creative agency, impressed by the shop’s ability to transform amid a global crisis.

Virtue, born from VICE, will spearhead the strategic and creative development of Cholula’s brand marketing efforts across the North America region.

The new duo has wasted no time in launching a new campaign. A virtual Tacothon is launching tomorrow with the aim of raising money for independent restaurants that have been heavily affected by COVID-19.

Miguel Leal, chief marketing officer at Cholula Food Company, said: "When we sought out to find an agency partner, Virtue’s breakthrough strategy and creative really stood out to us, hitting the nail on the head for the brand. But since then, we’ve been even more impressed with their ability to pivot and adjust with us so quickly, providing creative solutions to our evolving business objectives during this global crisis."

The drive will see celebrity partners stream live from their Instagram handles to share their secret taco recipes and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The lineup includes NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo, actress Sophia Bush, chefs Tom Colicchio, Christina Tosi, Aarón Sánchez, and more.

This appointment is another addition to Virtue’s growing global roster. Most recently Virtue won creative rights for IKEA across the European market, along with other recent additions including Procter & Gamble, Canada Goose, Red Bull, and HBO.

Cholula will pledge $1 for every viewer that joins, up to $100,000 (with a minimum contribution of $50K) to help save independent restaurants via saverestaurants.com.

Cholula is also working to support local restaurants and front line workers through Operation Taco Tuesday, which brings tacos and Cholula Hot Sauce to medical staff and essential workers at different hospitals each week.

Krystle Watler, Virtue’s managing director, North America, said: "This is an especially meaningful one for us at Virtue. It’s not often agencies find brand partners that truly share the same values and have the kind of chemistry we have with the Cholula team. We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership with the Tacothon and look forward to the world seeing more that we create together."