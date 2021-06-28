Viiv Health launches HIV treatment ad in Spanish to break the stigma

HIV can be a taboo topic, especially among the Latinx community.

But HIV is a big issue among Latinx people, particularly LGBTQIA+ identifying men. Of 37,968 new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in 2018, 27% were among Hispanics, according to the CDC. Within that demographic, 85% were among gay or bisexual Hispanic men.

Pharmaceutical company Viiv Healthcare wants to break that stigma with a Spanish-language new campaign, launched Monday, encouraging the Latinx community to get tested and treated for HIV.

Led by Havas Tonic, the campaign is a response to a 10-month listening tour by Viiv Healthcare, which visited communities across the country and in Puerto Rico to learn about disparities and inequities within the Latinx community in regards to medical care. The tour led ViiV to publish a study with the Latino Commission on AIDS (LCOA) in 2019, titled “Tal como soy,” detailing issues within the healthcare system and posing possible solutions.

The data showed that for Latinx men living with or affected by HIV or AIDS, social and cultural factors and systemic issues, such as unreliable transportation, lack of access to education, and low income, impact health outcomes. Another barrier to adequate healthcare is lack of educational resources in Spanish for the estimated 41 million Spanish speakers in the U.S.

The campaign aimed to help the Latinx community to overcome these barriers by raising awareness for ViiV’s HIV treatment drug, Dovato, among adults starting treatment or replacing their current regimen, said Marc Meachem, head of external affairs US at ViiV Healthcare.

ViiV also wants to encourage people to talk to their healthcare professionals about finding the right medicine and “reduce stigma” around the conversation overall, he added.

The ad, which will run on Telemundo and Univision, features a Hispanic man living with HIV. Viiv Healthcare also launched a Spanish-language website with educational resources for people with HIV and concerned loved ones.

To combat the issue, LCOA will be amplifying Viiv’s campaign through dedicated micro campaigns with educational resources. The organization was not involved in the making of the commercial.