Video: The greatest contributions and future of account planning

The 4A’s Strategy Festival celebrates the strategist community within agencies, and this year, BSSP’s Ed Cotton sat down with industry executives at the event to get their insights on account planning.

Cotton, who has spent the last 18 years at BSSP and currently leads the agency’s strategy team, asked StratFest attendees to share what they think account planning’s greatest contribution has been over the last 50 years and where it will go in the future. StratFest is also the home of the 4A’s Jay Chiat Awards, which recognizes the best strategic thinking in marketing, media and advertising around the world.

Check out the videos below to see what industry professions, such as Sarah Davanzo, chief curiosity office of innovation, insights and foresight at L’Oreal; Claudine Cheever, global general manager of advertising and media at Amazon; Tom Morton, U.S. head of strategy at R/GA and more, have to say about strategy and account planning.