Video: AB InBev's Richard Oppy on company insights throughout pandemic

by Lindsay Stein Added 4 hours ago

The global brands VP is the latest guest on Campaign US' Pillow Talk series.

AB InBev, which owns more than 500 brands, is the largest beer company in the world, with brands in its portfolio like Budweiser, Stella, Corona and more.

The brewing juggernaut has learned quite a bit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from new ways of working to adapting to consumer behavior changes and more.

Campaign US caught up with AB InBev’s Global Brands VP, Richard Oppy, on this week’s Pillow Talk to hear his takeaways over the last few months. Oppy shares how Stella adapted to consumer needs by launching virtual, in-home cooking classes and the ins and outs of AB InBev’s "Ideas for Good" program. The industry veteran also goes into the campaign’s he’s been most proud of since March, which includes the  Budweiser Whassup quarantine ad.

For all of Oppy’s insights, see the video below.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS