Video: AB InBev's Richard Oppy on company insights throughout pandemic

AB InBev, which owns more than 500 brands, is the largest beer company in the world, with brands in its portfolio like Budweiser, Stella, Corona and more.

The brewing juggernaut has learned quite a bit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from new ways of working to adapting to consumer behavior changes and more.

Campaign US caught up with AB InBev’s Global Brands VP, Richard Oppy, on this week’s Pillow Talk to hear his takeaways over the last few months. Oppy shares how Stella adapted to consumer needs by launching virtual, in-home cooking classes and the ins and outs of AB InBev’s "Ideas for Good" program. The industry veteran also goes into the campaign’s he’s been most proud of since March, which includes the Budweiser Whassup quarantine ad.

For all of Oppy’s insights, see the video below.