Vice's Virtue to lead creative charge for Pandora

Pandora has taken on Vice’s Virtue agency to help lead its creative charge.

The shop will be responsible for brand purpose, tagline, creative strategy, aspirational audience, design and overall equity, in collaboration with Kantar and Firework Consulting.

Stephen Fairchild, SVP chief creative officer at Pandora, said: "Our Global rebrand marks the beginning of our journey to become more relevant for consumers and show them a fresh and contemporary Pandora.

"We are delighted to be able to work on this journey in collaboration with Virtue. Not only do they have a strong track record in connecting brands to culture, they also cover interesting and creative responses by tapping into the skills and credible connection to culture, coming from the whole Vice-network."

The new brand strategy is angled around "giving a voice to people’s loves." Pandora wants to help people to showcase all the things in life they love with the personalization of their charms.

This founding philosophy has inspired new campaigns including Pandora Me, Rebelle in Wonderland and Pandora’s Christmas campaign – all created by Virtue.

Morten Grubak, executive creative director, Northern Europe at Virtue, added: "Working with Pandora is amazing as they have creativity at the heart of the company and the product. Being born from Vice, we know how to create campaigns that are entertaining rather than interrupting and that are contributing rather than leaching. Working with a like minded partner allows us really help Pandora be embedded into culture instead of piggybacking on it."