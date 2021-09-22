Vevo launches ad solution to reach Latinx audiences on CTV

Vevo has launched an ad solution for brands seeking to reach Hispanic audiences on connected TV (CTV), the company said Thursday.

Somos Vevo allows brands to reach Hispanic audiences across Vevo CTV channels including Vevo Latino, Vevo Reggeaton and Latin Trap, all available on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus. Brands using the product can target Hispanic audiences with pre-roll ads based on location, or select specific Hispanic artists to sponsor in sub-genres such as bachata, salsa, tejano and samba.

Brands can also align with artist premieres, buy exclusive takeovers of Vevo Latino properties and align themselves with content from artists during Latin music award-shows.

Vevo reaches 33 million Hispanic Americans per month across mobile, desktop and connected TV, with more than 12.7 million reachable on CTV alone. CTV has grown to make up 50% of Vevo’s ad business in the last 18 months.

McDonald’s recently signed on for a channel takeover across Vevo Latino, said Rob Velez, director of US multicultural and LATAM sales at Vevo.

“The dynamics of the Hispanic audience in the U.S. have drastically changed from just 20 years ago,” he said. “We are solving for a lot of the challenges that [will] come up if marketers continue to buy [multicultural audiences] how they’ve traditionally bought media.”

As music video consumption shifts to CTV, brands have an opportunity to align with some of the biggest artists in the world in a way they haven’t been able to since the heydey of MTV.

“Music videos represent the biggest celebrities in the world that dictate the way we talk, dress and [inform our] culture,” Velez said. “Somos Vevo showcases to advertisers that this is a space that probably deserves a higher consideration than ever before.”

According to Nielsen’s Total Audience report released in March, Hispanic Americans are turning to streaming faster than other groups. More than half of Hispanic Americans (52%) use connected TV devices compared to other groups, making it the second largest group streaming TV.

Over the last year, Hispanics have attracted the attention of streaming companies. In March, Univision launched a new free ad-supported streaming service called PrendeTV, entering the streaming wars.