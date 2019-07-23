Verizon's says 'To win it all, we give it all' in new spot

Verizon is taking the liberty to show off a little in its new spot, specifically highlighting why it was recently named the No. 1 most reliable network by J.D. Power and RootMetrics.

In the video, created by The Community, consumers can see some of the extreme measures that Verizon’s team of engineers and workers are willing to take to keep the company up to speed.

The ad is accompanied by a new rendition of Frank Sinatra’s "My Way," with shows of Verizon employees climbing high towers and braving terrible weather. To close out the video, the words "To win it all, we give it all" run across the screen.

In addition to its J.D. Power and RootMetrics honors, Verizon was named the No. 1 video streaming network by Nielsen and the top in video experience by OpenSignal.

Last week, Verizon Chief Creative Officer Andrew McKechnie participated in Campaign US’ one-word answers interview. Find out what the creative leader had to say about in-house agencies, fighting creative demons and more here.