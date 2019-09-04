Verizon's in-house agency COO exits for independent Firewood

The chief operating officer instrumental in commanding Verizon’s in-house agency success is moving on.

Warren Marenco Chase will bid farewell to 140 and join independent shop Firewood.

He’s tasked with supporting its continued growth across the agency’s seven offices in the same role as CCO. Chase’s focus will fall on partnerships and building in-house teams to support clients globally.

"Having been on both sides of the fence and in multiple international markets, I can attest that Firewood’s unique model and approach is a disruptive solution for brands’ ever-evolving, real-time marketing needs," said Chase.

"The company leverages the strength of deep partnerships with clients to deliver amazing creative solutions fast and at scale."

Chase previously served as EVP, global director at Wunderman San Francisco. He also served as global director at BBDO New York and held CEO positions at various BBDO/OMD offices in Latin America.

Juan Zambrano, co-founder of Firewood, said: "Warren understands the importance of our culture and values, and his significant experience is a perfect fit for our next stage of growth. His leadership will also play a key role as we aggressively expand in the New York and Latin American markets."