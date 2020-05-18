Verizon-owned company Visible wants to help consumers 'trim the bad' in first TV spot

Visible, a prepaid cell phone carrier owned by Verizon, has released its first television commercial to let consumers know that its products and services may very well fit their needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thirty-three million people are unemployed in the U.S. right now, and it’s only going to last longer, so the product and business model we’ve built here - in a weird way - is right for helping people and fitting their needs today," said Visible’s CMO Minjae Ormes.

She added: "We want to introduce the product to people who don’t know about us. This isn’t about the moment or saying ‘We’re here for you because of everything going on.’ We’re a product to fit people’s needs at a value price, but quality you don’t compromise on. This is who we are and who we’ve always been."

Even when times are hard, Ormes said phone service is one of the last things people will cut from their budgets because they want to stay connected to friends, family members and loved ones.

The TV campaign, created by Madwell with media support from Zenith's VM-1, launched on NBC, Fox, CNN and other networks, as well as across OTT, including Hulu.

Ormes told Campaign US that the brand decided to go the TV route right now because of higher engagement and viewership on media channels and OTT platforms due to coronavirus stay-at-home orders. Before this, Visible, which came to market in May 2018, built its following largely through organic and digital means.

The aesthetically pleasing spot explains how Visible cuts out annoying or unnecessary aspects of wireless services, such as "unhelpful help centers" and "foot-long bills."

"Trim the bad, make the good better, and way cheaper," the narrator says.

The creative used in the spot was actually part of a series shot last year that Visible had been testing, but with new end cards. Ormes said Madwell and Visible decided to leverage the same messaging the brand had used to introduce itself to the market because it had good results previously.

Visible also drew some inspiration for the spot from its recent social media initiative "Visible Acts of Kindness," which raised $250,000 for people affected by COVID-19.

As a first-time CMO of a challenger brand, Ormes has had her work cut out for her over the last two years, but she uses personal obstacles and experiences to keep her motivated. For example, she told Campaign US that she was born and raised in Korea, but moved to Canada at 13 years old, which was a difficult cultural transition for a young teenager. At 30, she said she started a job at YouTube, and there were times she faced imposter syndrome and didn’t think she’d make it. But she did.

"Now, a lot of that fuels me when I hear a, ‘No,’ and I tap into that from a business perspective and turn that ‘No’ into a ‘Yes,’" she said.

To help keep her staffers inspired throughout the pandemic, Ormes said she reminds them to think about some of the "good habits" coming out of this, such as staying more connected to loved ones and focusing more on mental health awareness.