Verizon Media supports mental health groups with $10 million donation of ad space

As part of its COVID-19 response efforts, Verizon Media is donating $10 million to support mental and public health organizations focused on LGBTQ youth, hourly wageworkers and more.

The organizations, which target diverse and high-risk populations, include: Child Mind Institute, Crisis Text Line, Empower Work, Mental Health Foundation and The Trevor Project.

Verizon Media plans on offering creative services and staff support for each partner organization’s campaign. The initiatives will run across Verizon Media’s owned-and-operated properties, such as Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCruncha and third-party channels available through the company’s advertiser platform.

In addition to supporting its mental and public health organization partners, Verizon Media’s donation will help both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response efforts.

"The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented challenge. At a time like this, it is essential for all of us to work together and do what we can to support the world’s physical, mental and emotional health," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, in a statement.

Gowrappan added: "Our ad inventory reaches hundreds of millions of people as they come to us on a daily basis for trusted news and information during this difficult time. By partnering with these incredible organizations, we can make a difference in the well-being of our community and society."

Verizon Media is also launching Yahoo Life, a site focused on mental health education and news – from fitness and family resources to expert tips on physical and emotional wellness.