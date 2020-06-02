'Verizon is fiercely committed to diversity and inclusion across all spectrums,' says CEO

Verizon has committed $10 million to fight racial injustice and inequality as protests continue to erupt in America around the killing of George Floyd.

"The events unfolding across the country that are rooted in hate are contradictory with our beliefs as a company and leave me with a feeling of regret and sadness," said Hans Vestberg, Verizon chairman and CEO. "Verizon is fiercely committed to diversity and inclusion across all spectrums because it makes us and the world better."

Vestberg added: "I am hopeful that the rest of the country will come to understand that valuing everyone equally is the best way forward. We cannot commit to a brand purpose of moving the world forward unless we are committed to helping ensure we move it forward for everyone. We stand united as one Verizon."

The $10 million commitment from the Verizon Foundation will be distributed equally among these organizations: