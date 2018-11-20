How VaynerMedia convinced town to change name to Miracle Whip

In August 2018, Kraft Heinz approached the small town of Mayo, Florida, with a radical idea: changing its name to Miracle Whip.

What started out as a simple marketing stunt quickly evolved into something much more special, as immediate hate for the new name turned into love.

Now VaynerMedia, which helped Kraft Heinz create the "#nomoremayo" campaign, has released a documentary that captures the highs and lows of the hugely successful initiative.

"Renaming the town to Miracle Whip reinforced our position that mayo is bland and that Miracle Whip is not," said Molly White, category lead at Kraft Heinz.

"We wanted to highlight the people of Mayo, Florida and have them feel celebrated. We wanted to show how full of character the town is and the experience of working behind the scenes with Mayor Ann Murphy was amazing.

"We hoped for the response we received, good natured smiles and embracing the new town identity!"

Miracle Whip has done TV and digital ads in the past, but the task for VaynerMedia was to drive relevance of the brand to new consumers and returning fans and increase affinity, rooted in cultural trends.

No idea was off the table. The team explored everything from launching a direct-to-consumer to creating streetwear inspired capsule collection Whip Wear.

Kraft Heinz did not provide limits that brand affinity needed to be boosted by certain tactics like giveaways or solely digital channels.

"The approach that VaynerMedia took to having media, creative and production under one roof allowed us to work extremely efficiently with the agency," White added.

"Another aspect is that the ideas that we were presented with were rooted in culture and we could test in market to see what was resonating with smart media targeting."

Nick Miaritis, SVP at VaynerMedia, said the team was blown away by the people of Mayo.

"They are a special American town and we couldn't be more thankful to them for giving us the opportunity to shine a light on their community," he said. "The spirit of the town and the tanginess of a brand like Miracle Whip were a winning creative combination.

"The Miracle Whip brand team were incredible to work with. We aligned on very agile approach from the start of the project, we cut out the traditional rounds of approval and move extremely quickly. The Miracle Whip team really empowered us with a large degree of creative and strategic autonomy and to test concepts we wanted to learn more about.

"Testing Mayo Block Party led us to the idea that Miracle Whip is the enemy of bland and to researching Mayo, Florida and seeing if they were up for the activation that the documentary chronicles."