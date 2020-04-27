VaynerCommerce born to further integrate marketing funnel at VaynerX

VaynerX has launched VaynerCommerce to further collapse industry barriers across all marketing disciplines.

The arm, created after an acquisition of Lucid Fusion, will combine its powerful e-commerce knowledge with the agency’s unique approach to growing brands.

Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of VaynerX, said: "There is a fundamental shift in the e-commerce market. To date, many over-funded direct-to-consumer companies have focused on acquisition-heavy growth strategies and paid media to grow their brands.

"VaynerCommerce brings a new and different offering to the marketplace, focused on growth through the lens of customer lifetime value. By integrating the entire funnel across creative, media, technology and life cycle marketing, we are able to deliver an outcomes-focused approach for our clients.

"My background is in e-commerce, having started The Wine Library — one of the first e-commerce wine websites — in 1996. I am therefore super excited to launch this company and feel that now is the right time to do it."

VaynerCommerce’s offering will provide new sources of repeatable growth for e-commerce brands by leaning into a full-funnel, rapid-experimentation-based approach across creative, media and technology. In addition, the department will consult with brands to solve and develop solutions to specific e-commerce problems.

The team of more than 40 people will be based in Los Angeles and led by former Lucid Fusion executives Zubin Mowlavi as president and Ben Fried as chief technology officer, in addition to VaynerX employee Robbie Deeks as chief commercial officer.

"We are thrilled to be a part of VaynerX," said Mowlavi. "The organization Gary has built centers on a culture focused on delivering tangible value to brands. It is nothing short of brilliant. Lucid Fusion’s goal has always been to help brands achieve sustainable growth through our technology solutions. Now, at VaynerCommerce, we can deliver on this mandate across media, creative, technology and data science."

Deeks added: "I began my career at Shopify, and since leaving there two years ago, I’ve been quietly building Vayner’s e-commerce capabilities. So, to bring VaynerCommerce to market with an offering that will help brands chart new paths in e-commerce is both incredibly exciting and what the market needs in this ever-changing landscape."