Vans and Spotify team up to help solve midweek slump with music

As of today, Spotify has launched a new weekly personalized playlist experience called "Off The Wall Wednesday" in partnership with iconic sports shoe and apparel brand Vans.

The playlist taps into Spotify’s streaming expertise to create curated music lists based on users’ previous listening habits, as well as from Vans’ 50-year history of teaming up with artists around the world.

Those who sign up for the new service will receive a personalized playlist every Wednesday to help them fight that midweek slump. Some notable artists – who have performed at the likes of House of Vans and Warped Tour – include Idles, Cautious Clay, Wallows, Gouge Away, Cuco, Tierra Whack, Quicksand and Anderson .Paak.

"Vans has championed creative expression through music since 1966 when skateboarders, musicians and artists chose to wear our brand and live ‘Off The Wall,’" said April Vitkus, senior director of global brand marketing at Vans, in a statement.

She added: "By partnering with Spotify, we have the opportunity to engage with and share the talented artists across diverse genres of music to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for fans every week."

Spotify’s global head of partner solutions, Danielle Lee, said the company is excited to partner with Vans because the company is "a leader in culture-driven marketing, embracing what’s next with a keen sense of irreverence."

Lee said the new playlist experience will also help users discover musicians they’re unaware of and help emerging artists reach new audiences.