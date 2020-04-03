Vans launches 'Foot the Bill' for 80 small businesses to create bespoke sneakers

Vans has launched a new initiative to support small businesses getting torn apart by COVID-19.

The world famous footwear and apparel brand is lending a hand (or foot) to 80 small, independent businesses including skate and specialty shops, restaurants, music venues and community-driven spaces by offering their custom-made designs available for purchase on Vans Customs with net proceeds going directly to these vital partners.

It’s called Foot The Bill.

"My father Paul Van Doren always said that we were a people company that made shoes," said Steve Van Doren, son of Vans’ founder and Vans’ vice president of events and promotions. "Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the people that provide spaces for communities around the world to be creative and come together.

"We were once a small business and wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of these partners. We hope to rally together with our consumers to lend a helping hand to those that are in need."

Each of the 80 businesses are given access to design and upload a pattern that represents its unique persona and choose Vans Classic Slip-On or Era as their canvas. Fans can support each business by selecting its design for purchase and they can continue the creativity by customizing it with other color, print and material combinations.

The net proceeds from the sale of each pair of these very special Vans Customs will go directly to that small business to provide some relief during this challenging time. Vans will be producing up to 500 pairs of Custom Vans per business partner. Once they are sold out, they will no longer be available.