Valvoline awards media to Initiative amid 'rapidly changing landscape'

Oil giant Valvoline has awarded its U.S. media account to Initiative as it looks to ramp up its targeted marketing.

The publicly traded firm chose the IPG shop to help fuse media on its two major businesses: packaged goods arm for Motor Oil products and Instant Oil Change centers on its retail side.

A competitive review, ran by Roth Ryan Hayes consultancy group, took place over the summer.

Heidi Matheys, SVP and chief marketing officer at the brand, told Campaign US: "Valvoline has a strong 150 year heritage of innovation. The media landscape is changing rapidly and we are thrilled to partner with Initiative on new ways to reach our audience and maximize relevancy. After a thorough RFP process, we feel that Initiative’s strong combination of strategic thinking and analytics make them an ideal partner."

The media business was previously run by Alabama-based BIG, which handles Valvoline’s creative work.

Billings were not disclosed, but COMvergence estimates the combined media spend of Valvoline’s oil arm as $10.2M and the retail side around $663K.

Amy Armstrong, U.S. CEO at Initiative, said: "Valvoline is an iconic American brand with great heritage and one I feel honored to say is now part of the Initiative family. Valvoline is a pioneer in its industry and is committed to delivering innovation and the highest quality products and services to its consumers. I look forward to seeing what we will achieve together."

BIG has not yet responded to a request for comment.