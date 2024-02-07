Usher, Bud Light, Liquid Death: Super Bowl ad mania is in full swing

Hey everyone, this is Sabrina Sanchez, creative editor at Campaign US, feeling the Super Bowl mania with just a few days left before the Big Game. Hang in there everyone, we’re in the final stretch. But first…

Just briefly: With just days until Super Bowl LVIII kicks off, the country is waiting anxiously for the best part of the game — the Halftime Show — where R&B megastar Usher is set to take the stage. Ahead of his big performance, brands are cashing in on his stardom by including Usher in their Super Bowl ads and well-timed campaigns.

Behind the scenes: BMW and Uber Eats placed Usher in surprise appearances at the end of their Super Bowl spots. In BMW’s ad, Usher has a short interaction with Christopher Walken, in which Walken alludes to his Halftime Show performance. Uber Eats’ spot shows Usher casually eating food delivered by the brand after the show has ended.

Meanwhile, Skims capitalized on Usher’s stardom on social media this week, announcing him as a brand ambassador for its new men’s underwear line, launching Feb. 12.

Each brand leans into attributes of Usher that people know and love: his charm, swagger and sex appeal.

The message: This is my confession: these campaigns are fun and effectively tap into culture. By focusing on Super Bowl’s longest ad — a 12-minute musical performance — brands cleverly captivate audience interest with something fans are actively anticipating. Brands get the one-two punch of tapping into an already buzzy moment while aligning themselves with a charming, unproblematic and iconic music figure.

Bud Light released its 60-second Super Bowl LVIII spot on Tuesday, starring Sonny Valicenti, Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Dana White.

The Easy Night Out ad is part of Bud Light’s Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy brand platform, which debuted during last year’s Super Bowl LVII with an ad starring Miles and Keleigh Teller. It follows a group of friends that get visited by a new character in the Bud Light universe, the “Bud Light Genie,” played by Valicenti, who grants all of their wishes for the most epic night out they can imagine. Celebrities appear as more wishes are granted, until they become more and more absurd.

The final wish before the ad cuts is to “go to Super Bowl LVIII.”

The campaign, created by Anomaly, is a departure from last year’s ad, in which the Tellers danced to music while on “hold” for a call. While this year’s Bud Light ad includes a woman and a Black man as part of the friend group, celebrity talent and main characters are primarily white men who are presumably straight.

The campaign suggests that Bud Light is playing it safe in its quest to bring back customers following a botched social media partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney that resulted in boycotts and a hit to revenue.

Can the strategy win consumers back, or is the damage too deep? Email us and we may include your response in the next newsletter.

