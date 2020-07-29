USAA creates chief brand office with three appointments

USAA has created a chief brand office comprised of three newly appointed executives with the goal of promoting, protecting and advocating for the association as it approaches its 100th anniversary next year.

The company has named Tony Wells as chief brand officer. He has led marketing teams at USAA for the past three years and previously held CMO roles at Schneider Electric, ADT Security and 24 Hour Fitness.

Wells will oversee functions including marketing, military affairs, corporate communications, brand shared services, diversity and inclusion and corporate responsibility, including the USAA Foundation and USAA Educational Foundation.

USAA has also promoted Mayra Rivera to chief marketing officer after 20 years at USAA. She has led creative and campaign development, client management, media, sponsorships and agency management. Rivera has helped to establish USAA’s national advertising and sponsorship programs and is cofounder of USAA’s diversity business group, dedicated to supporting Hispanic employees.

The company has also named Lindsey O’Neill as chief communications officer. She has held roles in corporate communications since 2014 and has served as chief of staff for USAA’s CEO and property and casualty insurance company president. O’Neill previously led communications teams at National Instruments.

San Antonio-based insurance company USAA had nearly 34,000 employees as of 2019 and posted revenue of more than $31 billion, according to Fortune.