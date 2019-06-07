Most of us don't take enough time for ourselves and feel guilty when we do, study reveals

Feeling a tad run down?

That’s probably because you don’t take enough time for yourself.

A new study from Birchbox reveals that two in three people in America are missing moments of self-care and feel guilty when we do take time.

"The You-Time Report," which was conducted by Kelton Global between May 13 and May 17 this year among 1,070 people living in America aged 18 and over, found that while the majority of people (89 percent) know that even just a few minutes of "you-time" can make a world of difference, almost half (40 percent) feel they rarely have time for themselves each day.

Katia Beauchamp, CEO and co-founder of Birchbox, a subscription-based cosmetics and wellness company, said: "As consumers, we're inundated with people telling us to dedicate more time to self-care and prescribing how we should spend that time.

"At Birchbox, we're not asking you to find more time -- our goal is to respect the limited time you do have and help you make the most of it. You deserve to enjoy the minutes you're spending washing your hair or applying your skincare routine. We want you to be nice to yourself.

"We often hear from customers who tell us that their Birchbox is like a monthly gift to themselves - an indulgent moment of 'you-time.' We were inspired to explore that further with this campaign and add a more nuanced perspective to the self-care conversation."

Other key findings include: Two-thirds (67 percent) of people in America consistently put others ahead of themselves; and thirty-three percent feel guilty about taking time for themselves, with women feeling guiltier than men (37 percent versus 30 percent).

People in the LGBTQ community are more likely than those who identify as heterosexual to feel guilty about taking time to care for themselves (43 percent versus 32 percent).

It also found that men take care of themselves more consistently than women. Thirty-nine percent of men say they consistently make time for self-care while only 32 percent of women do.

Meanwhile, singles are more likely to regularly make time for self-care than those who are married or in a relationship (42 percent versus 30 percent). And parents are also more likely than non-parents to admit they feel guilty when they do take time for self-care (32 percent versus 26 percent).

The findings come as Birchbox launches its "You" campaign -- a simple reminder that the best you, requires time with you. It explores how people interact with their beauty and grooming products and the positive affirmations and self-talk that’s crucial to overall well-being.

The campaign kicks off globally today and will run through the fall.