Urban Outfitters to host roller discos to support Black businesses

by Sabrina Sanchez
Added 6 hours ago The Information

The Black History Month initiative aims to elevate Black artists and Black-owned apparel brands with an influencer-led skating party.

First lesson of Black History Month: Roller skating was central to the Civil Rights Movement. 

While you may not think of roller skating as a cornerstone of Black history and culture, it was a central aspect of Black leisure in the 1960s. 

To kick off Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is honoring that legacy with an initiative dubbed Freedom of Expression: Skate Expectations, highlighting emerging Black-owned brands, creatives and artists at roller disco events that celebrate freedom of expression.

On Thursday, Urban Outfitters launched an artist-in-residence program in partnership with Black-owned apparel brands Pish Posh WorldRavie BTroy BrowneDomoINKBrownMillBoy BlondeyZTRA Shop and ADW that invites Black artists to design limited edition and exclusive collections for the retailer. 

Urban Outfitters will bring exposure to the collections through community events in Philadelphia and New York. For instance, in Philadelphia, Pish Posh World will launch its Urban Renewal collection at an in-store art event.

Then on Feb. 28, Urban Outfitters will host an influencer-led skating party at The Roller Wave in New York City, a Black-owned, roller disco pop-up experience, where attendees can shop the retailer’s Black History Month collection to support Black artists and creatives. 

“Skate nights or ‘Soul Night’ at roller rinks served as an outlet for Black people to express themselves by offering a way to freely express themselves, from the music they listened to, to the clothes they wore,” said Cierra Yetts, senior brand marketing, Urban Outfitters, in a press release. “Using inspiration from the past, Urban Outfitters can show up for the Black community and have them see themselves reflected in our creative and modern brand storytelling.”

The events will be supported by a digital campaign across all Urban Outfitters’ social media platforms as well as in-store.

Urban Outfitters has also partnered with the nonprofit Creatives Want Change and continues to push its commemorative Lincoln University merchandise collection, which donates all proceeds to the Historically Black College.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Publicis Health reaches $350M settlement over role in the opioid crisis

Lay’s traps Stephen Tobolowsky in an endless cycle of flavors in 8 ads running 75 times on Groundhog Day

Movers & Shakers: Roku, 1Password, Trailer Park Group, Allison and more

The Martin Agency names Jerry Hoak as chief creative officer

Astellas Pharma returns to Super Bowl with updated Veozah commercial

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set themselves up for failure