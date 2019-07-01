Urban Decay launches Black Mirror-esque revolt against the ordinary

Urban Decay has released a star-studded campaign that defies the ordinary and celebrates self-expression.

The make-up brand worked with Virtue, the creative agency born from Vice, to bring ambassadors including Ezra Miller, Lizzo, Joey King, Karol G and CL together for "Pretty Different."

"This is our anthem for fellow makeup junkies who don’t subscribe to beauty standards," said Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay’s founding partner. "It’s our tribute to individuality because everyone is pretty different. It’s our approach to reinventing what it means to be a beauty brand."

Urban Decay has championed being different since it launched in 1996, declaring in its original press release that the products were "for the eyes, nails, lips and skin of girls and boys who want to rattle the notion of what beauty is and put their own stamp on it."

In the 23 years since, Instagram tutorials of perfect artistry have replaced the department store standards of the ‘90s. The definition of "sameness" has changed, but the pressure to conform to beauty standards still persists.

"Pretty Different is an ode to those who choose experimentation over perfection," said Virtue’s Group Creative Director Kelsey Liss. "Urban Decay’s first magazine ad asked readers, ‘Does pink make you puke?,’ immediately establishing the disruptive nature they’ve since been known for.

"This served as great inspiration as we created this new world, while encapsulating that same spirit and celebrating what Wende Zomnir created 23 years ago."

The "Pretty Different" global movement will run across digital, social media, and out-of-home.