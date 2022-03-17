The upside of the great resignation for agencies

One of my roles as president and chief marketing officer at Colorado-based independent agency Cactus is to ensure staffing and resources are aligned to agency workload. The past two years have been unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my three decades at agencies.

We face an unprecedented talent crisis. People are exiting the industry, going permalance, never to return. Candidates are ghosting scheduled interviews. Employees are being poached by clients. Holding companies are offering remote work and paying coastal salaries to all over the country. It’s a knife fight out there to recruit, hire and retain great folks. The employee is in the driver’s seat like never before.

I’m also the chief marketing officer of our agency, so I’m on the hook for growth and new business. The velocity of pitch activity, the volume of inbound inquiries and the percentage of opportunities we’ve had to decline due to bandwidth are also unprecedented.

It’s all got me thinking. Clients are facing the same grim labor math we are – 10.5 million open roles for the 7.5 million people looking for a job. They’ve also got more work than ever and not enough people to do it. They’re equally desperate to hire great talent.

Clients need agency help now more than ever. So when it comes to new business, we – agencies – are the talent. It’s a sellers market. We can play the part of picky, demanding job seekers because clients need our help.

For an industry often characterized by quarter-to-quarter, hand-to-mouth existentialism, we’re breathing rarified air. We have a unique chance to step back and make some very intentional decisions about the opportunities we pursue – and the ones we don’t.

The historic agency practice of pitching for multiple accounts in addition to servicing existing clients is guaranteed to burn out teams at the very moment they’re demanding more flexibility. Which means your filters for scrutinizing RFPs have never been more important.

At Cactus, we use ‘5 F’s’ (I’m a sucker for alliteration): Fit, Fame, Fortune, Fun, Future. If a prospect doesn’t give us three or more, it’s an easy no. During the talent crunch, we’ve added Firepower to the mix. Do we have the bandwidth to go after this 100% and win it? It’s partly about ensuring our best pitch output, but it’s also about protecting our teams. These simple filters have helped us clearly focus on the opportunities that are right.

It’s time we start taking advantage of these dynamics by throwing some pre-pandemic pitching rules out the window for good:

Say no to spec work. Many agencies already have policies of never doing spec. Now could be the time for your agency to give it a try. If nothing else, you have the leverage to set the terms for the level of spec thinking you are willing to do.

Stick to your guns on pricing. Your services cost what they cost. Be unapologetic about the value your work creates, as well as the time it takes to make it great.

Ask for pitch compensation. Ask the client to provide a stipend to cover some pitch costs, such as primary research or video assets – just like any job seeker would ask for a better title or two or more weeks of vacation.

Don't pitch for projects. I'm happy to have a conversation or even price a project out. But right now, clients are trying to sell us on why we should work with them. That's new for this longtime small agency guy.

The next time you find yourself confounded by a candidate negotiating for your parking space and a 10k signing bonus, remember when it comes to new biz, we are the talent. Think like an employee. Don’t settle – and get all you can out of this moment.

Jeff Graham is president and chief marketing officer at Cactus.