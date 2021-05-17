Upfronts: NBCUniversal shifts focus to dramas, cuts fall comedies

NBC advertisers have a slew of programming to buy against during the 2021 to 2022 broadcast season, with the return of old favorites and some new faces.

The network announced its fall lineup during its 2021 upfronts virtual presentation on Monday, the final event in its three-pronged upfronts showcase.

The presentation kicked off with a skit starring celebrity capstones Jimmy Fallon, Kenan Thompson, Seth Meyers, Aidy Bryant, Andy Cohen and more on a race to view the presentation in person. Fallon makes it to Radio City Music Hall first, only to learn from Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal, that the presentation is virtual for the second year in a row.

NBC reaches nearly 700 million viewers worldwide across its multiple platforms, Yaccarino said.

“We're giving you the opportunity to build trust, to inform, entertain and comfort those people every single day,” she said. “We're empowering all of you, mom-agers, assistants to the regional manager and every enterprising minion and boss baby in between with the tools and technology you need to make an impact on your business.”

Comedy takes a backseat

For the first time since 1948, NBC has no new comedies slated for its fall primetime schedule. The network — known for iconic sitcoms like The Office, Friends and Seinfeld — won’t bring back shows including Kenan, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock until midseason 2022. New comedies Grand Crew and American Auto will also premiere midseason.

However, NBC won’t totally be without the laughs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for its final season in August. NBC will also air a broadcast of the musical Annie Live! during the holidays.

Betting on drama

NBC renewed multiple volumes in its Chicago and Law & Order series. A new Law & Order chapter, Law & Order: For The Defense, will also premiere in the fall.

New original dramas Ordinary Joe, which explores the three parallel lives of the show's main character, La Brea, which tells the story of people who fall into a huge Los Angeles sinkhole, and limited drama series The Truth About Pam, starring Renée Zellweger, are also slated for the lineup. Meanwhile, NBC’s hit drama This Is Us will debut its final season in 2022.

Olympic mania

The 2020 Summer Olympics will air live on NBC from Tokyo in July after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The global event will serve as the launch pad for NBC programming including the Jonas Brothers-fronted special Olympic Dreams, which features the brothers battling it out against each other. The Summer Olympics opening ceremony will air live on July 23, combined with a special edition of Today.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are also slated to air on NBC in February, with the Super Bowl taking place in the middle of the event for the first time.

Reality TV junkie

Reality competition shows such as American Ninja Warrior,America’s Got Talent and Making It will air during the Summer Olympics, advertised as “Summer Games!” Other new shows include Fallon’s comedy variety series, That’s My Jam, and music competition series Clash of the Cover Bands, hosted by DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Meghan Trainor will host Top Chef Family Style for NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The Voice won’t return for the spring as NBC cuts down to one cycle of the singing competition show.

Feeling chatty

NBC renewed The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a five-year contract. Fallon is also creating a kids version of the show for Peacock, The Kids Tonight.Comedian Kevin Hart also announced his new Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart.

The new programs come on the heels of NBC launching new ad formats, including Stay in Show, which incorporates brands into the narrative of a show, Take:15, which stars NBC talent kicking off a spot and Interactive Scripted Commercial Launch which uses 2D and 3D technology to include the brand as a show transitions to an ad break.

In March, NBCUniversal also announced its new technology capabilities for its One Platform, including new tools for audience data, personalization and privacy.