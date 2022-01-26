Updated: Watch all of the teasers for Super Bowl LVI

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 25 hours ago
Irish Spring super bowl teaser

This year’s spots mark record investments as NBCUniversal sold 30-second spots for $6.5 million.

Advertisers are getting ready for Super Bowl LVI, announcing their appearances and diving into social media to get NFL fans engaged.

This year’s game marks record investments from advertisers who had to shell out a whopping $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during NBCUniversal’s broadcast.

The game, which will take place on Feb. 13 in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will overlap with the 2022 Winter Olympics in a historical double-header on NBC.

Two weeks out from the big event, brands are dropping teasers to pique interest and generate buzz.

Campaign US has the download:

Rakuten

Irish Spring

Monday.com

Sam’s Club

Booking.com

Budweiser

Planter’s

Lay’s

Frito-Lay

Vroom

