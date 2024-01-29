UPDATED: Watch all of the Super Bowl LVIII ads

by Sabrina Sanchez
Added 33 hours ago The Information
(Photo credit: BetMGM / YouTube)
(Photo credit: BetMGM / YouTube)

Brands lean into celebrity and humor for the Big Game.

Less than two weeks remain before Super Bowl LVIII, and brands can hardly contain their anticipation.

On Sunday (Jan. 28), the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers were solidified as the two teams to face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 to win the championship title. The win marks the Chiefs’ and the 2022 MVP Patrick Mahomes’ second consecutive year in the Big Game. 

With football’s biggest night of the year approaching, some brands have started to roll out their full ad slots set to air during CBS’ broadcast.

As of Jan. 30, Hellmann’s, Kawasaki and BetMGM have unveiled their Super Bowl ads. Hellmann’s spot features Kate McKinnon alongside Pete Davidson and a talking cat, while Kawasaki’s spot marks its first appearance ever in the Big Game. And BetMGM’s spot pokes fun at NFL legend Tom Brady’s winning streak.

Meanwhile, other brands continue to release teasers of their ads. Anheuser-Busch InBev hinted at celebrities, dogs and nostalgia in its teaser ads for Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra. And teasers from Oreo and Popeyes, on the other hand, lean into humor. 

Watch all of the Super Bowl spots that have dropped so far below: 

