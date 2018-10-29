Unveiled: Campaign US' top 25 most influential agencies

Hello, agency and marketer friends!

Campaign doesn’t do print often in the U.S., but this year marks our 50th anniversary, which is more than a good enough reason to bring you this special magazine edition.

This issue provides wonderful global perspectives of the industry, while also shining a light on the 25 most influential American agencies over the last 50 years (which we celebrate today online).

We want to thank you for being such amazing supporters of Campaign here in the states and around the world. Please enjoy our special anniversary print issue – we look forward to working with you for another 50 years and beyond.

All the best,

Lindsay Stein

Editor

Campaign US