An unprecedented attack on DE&I

Progress is often one step forward and two steps back.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case with diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in corporate America.

The DE&I movement gained steam in 2020 after the pandemic and George Floyd’s murder laid bare the systemic inequities that underpin our society and workplaces. Chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer became a must-have position at most white-collar companies, as job postings with “DEI” shot up 92% from July 2020 to July 2021, according to Indeed.

Four short years later, and DE&I is facing a backlash like never before.

In addition to coordinated anti-DE&I campaigns from conservative politicians and attacks from public figures on so-called “wokesim,” DE&I is being gutted by budget cuts and layoffs.

According to CNN, job postings with “DEI” in the title or description dropped more than 23% between November 2022 and November 2023. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in tech, which amid mass layoffs last year cut DE&I budgets by as much as 90% year over year, according to CNBC.

Trends in the microcosm of the advertising industry reflected this broader landscape. Not only has representation in advertising gotten less diverse in recent years, but industry leadership has also gotten whiter. A report from the ANA released yesterday found ethnic representation among marketers declined from 32.3% in 2022 to 30.8% in 2023 — reversing an increase from 27.6% in 2019 to 32.3% in 2022.

The fact remains, and is frankly well-understood, that a more diverse workforce is good for businesses — particularly creative ones that run on ideas meant to resonate with all different kinds of people. So why is the industry sabotaging itself in its refusal to make room for diverse voices?

Earlier this month, Andre Gray, chief creative officer at Annex88, told me on the Campaign Chemistry podcast that this inertia comes down to “a pull toward comfort and a pull toward process at all costs.”

“I feel like we are in offices trying to be like, we have to have 100% good meetings, we have to always be comfortable. That’s not how change works,” he said.

Listen: Campaign Chemistry: Annex88 CCO Andre Gray



Change is uncomfortable. It's hard and it requires bravery, as well as a willingness to break from established structures and systems. But change is possible, as demonstrated by the first all-Black marketing team at PepsiCo in the 1940s, the inspiring history of which we outlined in a piece published earlier this week.

These pioneers gave rise to today’s Black marketing vanguards who are redefining what leadership in advertising looks like and creating space for more diverse talent to rise behind them. There are countless other Hispanic, AAPI, Indigenous and other diverse leaders that driving this same progress for their own communities.

But 80 years later, and for diverse talent in advertising, and corporate America more broadly, it's still a struggle.

Change requires real investment and a permanent commitment from leadership to prioritize DE&I, not just treat it as a PR campaign or marketing initiative. And that support — both financial and operational — needs to be continuous, even in times of economic difficulty.

Now DE&I as a function and a term has been weaponized, advertisers must avoid falling prey to familiar traps like being afraid to publicly support inclusion and equity in fear of backlash. We’re already seeing marketers clamp down on their desire to speak out for marginalized groups, and I expect that to only continue in a contentious election year.

But those who remain committed to marginalized talent, both in their messaging and within their organizations, will see the fruits of that labor pay off in the long run — while those who back away will ultimately be worse off for it.