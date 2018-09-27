We Are Unlimited hires production chief amidst growth push

Dedicated McDonald’s shop We Are Unlimited has hired Sumer Friedrichs as chief production officer – an appointment that comes shortly after the DDB-led agency added four new creatives to the team.

Friedrichs, who most recently served as senior-VP and director of integrated production at GTB (formerly Team Detroit), will oversee the production team at We Are Unlimited as well as its external and internal production capabilities. She is also joining the Omnicom agency’s senior leadership team in the role.

During her nine years at GTB, Friedrichs led national and global campaigns and ads for Ford, including the 2017 Super Bowl spot "Unstuck" and the longer form film "Hug," which was shot by an all-female crew.

Before GTB, she worked at Campbell-Ewald for seven years, where she worked on campaigns for the likes of Chevrolet, Farmers Insurance, and the U.S. Navy.

Prior to stepping into adland, Friedichs worked on the media side. She spent four years in production at ESPN and then began working in commercial production for Los Angeles-based Bandito Brothers.

We Are Unlimited was created when McDonald’s shifted its creative business from Leo Burnett, which it had worked with for decades, to Omnicom. Since its launch, the shop has won seven Cannes Lions.