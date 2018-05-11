Unlikely duo: Vox Media's Eater and Chase pull off a travel campaign

Chocolate and beet brownies: two things which shouldn’t go well together, but fuse with perfection (hit me up for a banging recipe -- not as calorific as you’d think, FYI).

Another surprising yin and yang? The corporate world and fun-loving lifestyle brands. Look no further than Chase and Marriott International’s partnership with Vox Media’s Eater.

The sassy content creator, which has won loyalty among readers with its city heat maps pinpointing the best food spots, has teamed up Chase to push its Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card.

"As with any good story, there are two sides to every great city, whether it's the confluence of classic and modern architecture in Barcelona or the plethora of old and new restaurants in Rome" said Cristina Cerullo, ECD at Vox Creative, which helped create the "Connections: See Both Sides" campaign.

"We are producing a six-part video series that takes us to six international cities across Europe, Asia, and South America. In each city, we'll explore the city from two sides, and weave together the narratives to capture the limitless possibilities of travel," she added.

Vox Media’s brief was to create inspirational, travel-based programs that drive both existing and potential new card members to think about the brand in a new way. The aim is to increase awareness and excitement about how the card can benefit consumers’ adventurous side. The new platform runs across the entire Vox Media network.

Readers can choose from a handful of mini-documentaries which offer a deep-dive into the area’s culture through the eyes of different industry experts.

The Barcelona episode, for example, is brought to us by interior design writer Will Taylor. It charts his journey to the city’s architectural wonders and is grounded in his work. In Rome, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman seeks inspiration for a new book she’s working on.

"The expertise of the host combined with the unique experiences we are showcasing will provide viewers with an exclusive tour of the city they could not find elsewhere," Cerullo continued.

Explaining why Eater is the perfect launch platform, she said: "Through heat maps, reviews, and localized journalism, Eater helps audiences get the most out of every city. They've released such programs as Eater's Guide to the World, and this year, Eater Travel, which give audiences the go deeper with their surroundings.

"Also, while rooted in Eater, Vox Media’s networks delivers to curious, passionate travelers and this program will extend across the Vox platform to connect with even more consumers."

For the guys over at Chase, it’s all about offering messaging that aspirational travel experiences -- meeting people, connecting with a destination which forms the foundation of memories -- are possible.

"Vox Creative brought a different perspective with the breadth of travel experiences that can be found in cities around the globe," said Greg Stranz, executive director of Marriott CoBrand Card Business, of what the agency offered that no others could.

Peach and tomato salad -- another combination that's wrong but so, so right. Just a thought.