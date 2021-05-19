Univision to advertisers: Stop ignoring the Hispanic community

Univision wants advertisers to start investing in the Hispanic audience, which accounts for more than 20% of the U.S. population.

The Spanish-language media company announced a number of new client solutions and programming investments across entertainment, news, sports and music at its virtual upfronts presentation on Tuesday.

Univision, which has an 80% Hispanic workforce, reaches Hispanic viewers of all ages across the U.S.

To help brands develop campaigns for the Hispanic consumer, Univision will launch a Brand Studio and Hispanic audience data graph in Q4. The goal is to help clients better optimize campaigns by creating an accurate representation of the Hispanic audience data set.

The tools, developed under Univision’s new ad sales boss and former WarnerMedia sales head Donna Speciale, will accelerate Unvision’s ad solutions and targeting capabilities. The network is beta testing addressable TV capabilities with Dish and Vizio later this year.

“The third-party research that exists is underrepresenting who we are and the data sets are really not as accurate as they should be,” Speciale said. “There's a chance for us to raise the bar to be the resource for all U.S. Hispanics, and if that means that we open our doors and let marketers or other media companies use this research, and we can get more messaging to all U.S. Hispanics around the country and the world, then that's our job.”

The ad solutions correspond with an expanded content slate, set into motion after Univision announced a $4.8 billion merger with Mexico-based media network Televisa.

Univision is also making a push into streaming, recently launching ad-supported streaming service PrendeTV in March, which has garnered over 1 million active users per week.

This fall, the network will roll out several scripted and non-scripted programs. One such show is “UniVisionarios,” which will recognize Latinos globally that have committed to advancing the Hispanic community. The initiative will culminate in a two-hour show celebrating the honorees during Hispanic Heritage month in 2022.

Univision is also launching a free, 24/7 news channel in early 2022 on PrendeTV, along with other reality TV and telenovela series and sports programming, including Mexican soccer league Liga MX and the Hispanic MMA league Combate Global.

At the heart of its strategy, however, remains live events. In 2022, Univision’s sports programming division TUDN will launch TUDN Mega-Fest, a televised live-event in Los Angeles that will combine soccer and music through concerts, a soccer awards gala, community events and games held by Liga MX. Univision is projected to reach 55% of all soccer viewers in 2021 and has garnered more than 500 thousand more social interactions across its award shows than other award shows on broadcast and cable.

And despite the rapid decline of live award show programming on other networks, Premios Juventud, the Latin Grammy Awards and Premio Lo Nuestro garnered over 80% of live viewing across all award shows this season, regardless of language.