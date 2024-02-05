Universal Music calls for ‘time out on TikTok,’ pulls its music amid contract dispute

by Lecia Bushak
Added 2 hours ago The Information
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Universal pulled music from Taylor Swift, Drake and many others after arguing TikTok was not paying them enough or doing enough to protect them from AI.

Videos posted on TikTok backed by songs from Taylor Swift and the Weeknd may soon be going mute.

Universal Music Group, the company behind Swift, U2, Drake, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, has decided to pull all its songs from the social media platform following a contract dispute.

Shortly before its licensing contract with TikTok was to expire on January 31, the company released a letter urging a “time out on TikTok.” It called out the platform for not providing “appropriate compensation” to its songwriters.

The company added that TikTok’s compensation proposal for its artists and songwriters was “a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay” and that TikTok was aiming to develop a music-based business “without paying fair value for the music.”

AI is at the heart of the dispute, with Universal claiming that TikTok was not adequately “protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI.” It claimed that TikTok was allowing AI-generated recordings to proliferate on the platform and demanding a “contractual right” for it, which would threaten the livelihoods of human artists.

Universal’s other main point of contention was that TikTok was not doing enough to ensure online safety for its users. The letter touched on concerns that social media is negative for young people’s mental health.

Specifically, Universal pointed out that TikTok has not adequately addressed “the tidal wave of hate speech, bigotry, bullying and harassment on the platform.”

Users on TikTok responded to the news earlier this week, with many noting that Universal’s move may harm it in the long run. TikTok, they said, is often where artists are discovered and established artists gain popularity.

@yomrants

This is a huge deal…..#greenscreen #universalmusic #universalmusicgroup #tiktok #music #news #popculture #yomrants #rants #sza #arianagrande #drake #eminem #kendricklamar #oliviarodrigo #taylorswift

♬ original sound – myah elliott
@butthatsmyopinion

Could TikTok survive without popular music? #tiktokmusic #universalmusicgroup #tiktoktrendingsong

♬ original sound – But That’s My Opinion
@dailyxsav

Goodbye goodbye goodbye �� #taylorswift #umg #music #tiktok #swiftie #swifttok #dailysav #dailyxsav

♬ original sound – Savannah
@gabrihealer

How does it feel to get muted? #gabrihealer #tiktoksqueenofhealth #universalmusicgroup

♬ original sound – Gabrihealer

The Universal/TikTok spat flared as major tech companies were grilled by lawmakers at a Senate hearing on online child safety this week. Lawmakers argued that the CEOs of TikTok, Meta, X, Snap and Discord “have blood on [their] hands” for not enacting stronger protections to prevent sexual predation and harassment.

Many of the concerns voiced at the hearing echoed a previous advisory issued by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who reported in May 2023 that social media has a negative impact on kids’ mental health.

TikTok remains one of the fastest-growing platforms in the U.S., surging 12% between 2021 and 2023, according to Pew Research Center. One-third of adults in the U.S. now use TikTok, compared to 21% in 2021. It’s increasingly a platform used for health information, with more and more young people consulting TikTok over their own doctors.

This story first appeared on MM+M.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

These brands are running Sphere ads throughout Super Bowl week

Carl Weathers dies at 76; FanDuel to adjust Super Bowl plans

How to cut cookies with Campaign: Managing the knock-on effects

Danone’s Silk and Stōk unveil first Super Bowl ads

Dove’s Super Bowl LVIII campaign shows the effects of body insecurities on young girls in sports

Billionaires and VC funds won’t save the news