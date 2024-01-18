Unity in adversity: Leading agencies with empathy amidst rising hate

It’s an emotionally heavy time for many, and right now, history seems particularly fraught.

As global conflicts increasingly impact local communities, the surge of antisemitism and Islamophobia presents a profound challenge to the integrity and ethos of agencies. As stewards of brands and architects of public sentiment, we find ourselves navigating a delicate landscape, less about left or right viewpoints and more about divides in employee age. It demands a measured, empathetic response.

Recent data from the Anti-Defamation League and the Council on American-Islamic Relations starkly illustrate that the rise in hate incidents is not a distant statistic, but an immediate reality that may afflict our employees and their families. This unsettling trend necessitates a vigilant, informed and compassionate approach from agency leadership.

The immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our staff who (or whose families and children) may be subject to personal safety risks. Our agencies, full of informed and passionate people, must show restraint in self-expression to leave room for all viewpoints.

Agencies can start by creating anti-hate and anti-discrimination policies, addressing both the intentional and unconscious. Conflict resolution workshops and comprehensive cultural competency training can also address how to discuss complex topics productively.

I can speak for myself and many others that employees are feeling the mental health impacts of conflict more acutely right now. Agencies should proactively provide mental health resources to their teams.

While there are certainly exceptions, the world views of young people are clearly different than that of older people. That includes differences in factual understanding and beliefs about what should be done. With the intractable nature of the current conflict in the Middle East, it is unlikely that any team members can successfully claim a moral high ground.

Our highest value is tolerance of others’ views and a strong insistence on learning history and facts rather than getting caught up in emotions. These disturbing trends should catalyze a culture of education and openness within our agencies. Initiatives like webinars, speaker sessions and educational resources can play a crucial role in combating ignorance and fostering empathy.

For employees with connections to the conflict zones, we must offer tangible support, from flexible working arrangements to additional time off, recognizing the emotional toll such circumstances can exact. Additionally, we must revisit and refine our DE&I policies and programming to ensure they address specific forms of discrimination including antisemitism and Islamophobia. Our DE&I initiatives must be living documents, responsive to the evolving needs of our teams and reflective of all forms of bias and prejudice.

This responsibility extends to our clients, who look to us for guidance on how to sensitively navigate communications during emotionally charged times. We must counsel them to wield their influence with care, ensuring their messaging is tuned to the socio-political climate. An agency’s north star should be simple: Our role is to help brands act as a force for unity, using their platforms to dismantle prejudices rather than inflame them.

Clients have an opportunity and duty to communicate with compassion and humanity. This requires a diligent review to ensure all marketing initiatives embody sensitivity and awareness, recognizing the power of words and images to either heal or harm.

The line between genuine support and perceived opportunism is thin. Authenticity is the single-focused direction: Activating substantive action against hate, fear and misinformation, encouraging clients to take stands that reflect their core values and fostering a dialogue that contributes to peace rather than division. It is important to coach clients on context and to steer away from taking sides.

Our actions now will define our industry's role in shaping a future where understanding triumphs over division, and inclusivity overcomes exclusion. This is our time to lead with purpose, create work that matters and ensure that agencies stand as beacons of hope and unity. It’s not enough to simply acknowledge these issues; we must actively work to counteract them.

In the face of rising tension and hate, agencies can be a potent force for good. We have the tools to craft campaigns that foster understanding and embrace diversity. We can harness the narrative power at our disposal to challenge bigotry and champion inclusivity.

Agencies are more than just businesses; they are microcosms of society. The steps we take today to combat hate will resonate far beyond the walls of our offices. We have the means to be architects of change — and in doing so, we will not only elevate our industry but also contribute to the creation of a more empathetic and united world.

Gagan Levy is the founder and chief creative director for Guru.