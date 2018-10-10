United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media

United Airlines has appointed a Carat and Merkle-led Dentsu Aegis Network team to handle global media, following a competitive review, according industry insiders with knowledge of the matter.

WPP has lost social and media responsibilities, but retain production duties – which will be looked after by Wunderman. The overall account was worth north of $10 million, Campaign has learned.

The win is a big coup for Dentsu, which already handles global creative for United Airlines. The holding company also won Intel’s global media business earlier this week.

Representatives from Dentsu Aegis Network referred comment to United Airlines. WPP and Wunderman were not immediately available for comment.

People with knowledge of the matter say the review is largely procurement-led. Representatives from United Airlines did not respond to inquiry for comment.

United Airlines has been ramping up its in-house capabilities around video, according to a report from Digiday in February. The report states that the in-housing move allows United to move faster and be more cost efficient.