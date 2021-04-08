United Airlines pushes back against complaints about pilot diversity push

Carrier United Airlines is getting social media pushback on its pilot diversity plan. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
The airline is clarifying its qualifications for hiring future pilots.

United Airlines is defending its plan to increase diversity among its pilots against angry social media users.

The airline said on Tuesday that it plans to train 5,000 pilots in its flight academy by 2030 and aims for half of those students to be women or people of color. United’s flight school is meant to provide training to pilots with little-to-no experience.

Some Twitter users are arguing that United Airlines should focus on hiring the best people for the job, not taking diversity into account. One social media user said the carrier is putting customers’ lives at risk “in the name of being woke.”

In response, United Airlines has been clarifying that “all the highly qualified candidates we accept into the academy, regardless of race or sex, will have met or exceeded the standards we set for admittance.”

Allies on Twitter are standing up for the airline and mocking the outcry.

A United Airlines representative was not immediately available for additional comment.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

