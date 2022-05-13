United Airlines partners with AOR 72andSunny to launch Good Leads The Way push

United Airlines has launched a national campaign titled Good Leads The Way.

The campaign is designed to showcase United’s leadership in customer service, diversity and sustainability and transformation over the past few years.

“This is an inflection point. The world is opening up, there’s unprecedented demand for travel, and mask policies are changing,” said Maggie Schmerin, United’s MD of social and advertising. “It’s the perfect backdrop to unveil this new work and reintroduce the world to United.”

Schmerin added that the campaign helps show employees and customers United “is much more than an airline,” but also “a force for good in the world.”

United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement that United has made investments toward fighting climate change and trained more women and people of color to become pilots.

Good Leads The Way features more than 150 different pieces of video, digital, social and out-of-home content, including over 60 United employees.

The campaign will appear on United aircrafts, airport terminals, billboards, television, streaming platforms and social media.

72andSunny, United’s creative AOR, was instrumental in the campaign’s strategy, creative and production processes.

United made the choice to mask up optional for travelers after the COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation was lifted in April.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.