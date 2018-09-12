Uncle Ben's answers kids' prayers by canceling homework

by Oliver McAteer Added 2 hours ago

Anna Faris launched the brand's latest drive to get families cooking together.

In a move that turns every kid's dream into reality, Uncle Ben’s is handing out homework passes.

There’s just one (fun) catch -- they have to swap it for cooking.

The new campaign, brought to life with the help of Olson Engage and BBDO San Francisco, builds on Uncle Ben’s long-running initiative to get more families cooking together.


The effort, which was initially launched in 2012, has grown to a multi-channel marketing campaign helping to deliver bottom-line growth while impacting more than 27,000 students across all 50 states. 

As the Mars Food-owned brand has worked to expand the impact of this movement, it became clear that, while parents believe in the benefits of cooking with their kids, they lack the time to do it. So, this year, Uncle Ben’s doubled down to deliver a solution.

Uncle Ben’s reached out to schools nationwide to arrange "homework passes" for cooking. So far, a dozen schools have agreed. The result is the first brand campaign that’s getting kids out of traditional homework  and into the kitchen.

The new campaign was spearheaded by Anna Faris who gave a surprise visit to a Los Angeles school.

