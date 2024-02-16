Unbiasing brand safety

by Deva Bronson
Deva Bronson, EVP global head of brand assurance, Dentsu. (Photo credit: Dentsu, used with permission)
Deva Bronson, EVP global head of brand assurance, Dentsu. (Photo credit: Dentsu, used with permission)

Fixing biased systems will create a more inclusive marketplace.

In a world of ongoing war, terrorism, political unrest and natural disasters, and in which news and information is democratized online, brand safety is more important than ever.  

As the marketplace fragments, younger generations have evolved how they engage with media, making it imperative that we maintain constant vigilance over our brands. We can no longer be okay with a few impressions running in the wrong place. Today, it takes only a few seconds to feel the unintended consequences of such mishaps, from consumer alienation to potential legal issues. 

The ongoing conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has given us pause to re-evaluate what equity really means. In the realm of brand safety, we realized we needed to change our strategy and optimize our media buying processes to ensure they don’t exclude marginalized groups. 

Brand safety is important, but so is marketplace equity 

So how can we unbias brand safety? Start by making changes that combat the inequities within our ad tech systems. 

Keyword inclusion and exclusion lists have been used for many years as a way to protect brands from appearing around content that does not align with their values. However effective they have been, though, they have their share of pitfalls.

Broad application of inclusion and exclusion lists across domains and apps has kept advertisers from running against news, including light news, sports, business and style content that might be of interest to their audiences. They can also limit reach to diverse-owned media, which, like small and local news outlets, don’t always meet the criteria for investment.  

Keyword lists also often miss cultural nuances. When applied without direction for context or language, they can further marginalize groups based on content  consumption. For instance, the word “slay” can be violent, or it can be fashion! 

Another example: some brands exclude the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in an effort to avoid stories about civil unrest. However, including this keyword without adding “exact match” directions costs those brands the opportunity to align with positive stories that contain any of the three individual words in the term. 

Existing approaches to brand safety can cause more harm than good by imposing blanket solutions that do not account for differences in culture, society or  language.

A human + machine approach 

The industry has embraced a human-plus-machine approach to brand safety, with a combination of AI and manual human vetting. 

Keyword lists require process and cadence. It’s not unusual for keyword lists to be in place for years without audits or adjustments. Consider doing a full list audit, followed by quarterly check-ins to ensure relevance and make adjustments based on the news cycle. 

I am encouraged by industry discussion around applying certain keywords differently by site or content category. Additionally, several cross-industry groups are thinking about the concept of a “Never Block” list — words that may have previously been controversial, but in the year 2024 (and beyond) are actually inclusive.  

It’s important to maintain the DE&I momentum that we’ve had over the last few years -– and we must not just talk about it, but be brave enough to make the way for real change. 

Deva Bronson is EVP global head of brand assurance at Dentsu. 

