UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white

How many countries in the world have achieved gender equality? Ready for this? Zero.

One would think that by 2020 we’d have achieved pay equality, equal gender representation in STEM fields, and allow all working mothers access to fair maternity leave.

Unfortunately, as the spot below shows, that's not the case.

United Nations Women’s latest ad highlights how little things have changed since the time of black and white news broadcasts by showing a transition between now and then.

Sadly, we’ve made advances in technology and production values, but not quite as much in the way of gender equality.

The campaign, launched ahead of Women’s International Day (March 8), was released in conjunction with the "Because She Watched" collection on Netflix, which includes several movies and TV series that celebrate in front of, and behind the camera, such as Orange Is the New Black, Roma, and Marriage Story. The collection was the result of a partnership between UN Women and Netflix.