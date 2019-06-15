U.N. unveils phase two of World Food Program cinema effort

Last year, the U.N.'s World Food Program turned to global cinemas to help end hunger with a 60-second cinema spot that aired in more than 25 countries. Now, the "Feed Our Future" campaign is back with a second installment that further highlights the potential lost to the world when children are lost to malnourishment or starvation.

The 60-second cinema ad was directed by Nick Gordon and conceived by creative icon Sir John Hegarty, who has been involved with the effort since the beginning, as well as his shop, The Garage Soho.

"Advertising isn't just there for selling stuff. It's also there to help save lives," said Hegarty.

Film number two, which premiered at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in partnership with SAWA, the Global Cinema Advertising Association, will screen in more than 30 countries starting this September.

"Following the success of our Global Cinema ad in 2018, we believe that the medium of Cinema can motivate audiences to create a movement for Zero Hunger," said Cheryl Wannell, CEO of SAWA. "The global cinema medium is inspired by hunger to feed our future, and we are proud to partner with the World Food Program again this year to support their efforts to minimize the impact of hunger by engaging this very influential audience."