U.N. launches mobile game survey ahead of climate talks

Gamers might just save the world as the United Nations launches the largest ever survey of public opinion on climate change, administered through a mobile game.

Officially dubbed Mission 1.5, the campaign features an online mobile game in which players take on the role of policymakers in their quest to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees celsius.

It aims to survey a total of 20 million people around the globe, double the number of the previous largest survey of its kind which was a more traditional canvassing effort that took place ahead of the 2015 Paris climate talks.

Jude Ower, founder and CEO of Playmob, said: "Gaming is one of the most powerful mediums of our time to educate, raise awareness and encourage action on major global issues."

The campaign launched with support from celebrities, activists, U.N.officials, and government leaders.

Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Yemi Alade shared her excitement about the launch of Mission 1.5, saying: "I am so excited to hear what climate action matters to people around the world—especially my fellow Nigerians!"

It will launch initially in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish with further roll out up until the U.N. climate talks, which will take place in the United Kingdom in November.